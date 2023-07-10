© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Armed Forces continue to repulse Ukrainian attacks around Artemovsk, destroying both UKR equipment and personnel.
Worth noting that in many of the Russian Ministry of Defense's daily updates the 'Donetsk direction' often is worse for the Ukrainians than what is happening in Zaporozhye/South Donetsk.