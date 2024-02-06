BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHINA CONTAGION AS EVERGRANDE ORDERED TO LIQUIDATE [MARKET ULTRA #41 02.06.24 @7AM]
The Resistance 1776
The Resistance 1776Checkmark Icon
3557 followers
18 views • 02/06/2024

MARKET ULTRA

LIVE FROM AMERICA

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2024

EPISODE - #42 7AM


A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Grou

, dealing a fresh blow to confidence in the country's fragile property market as policymakers step up efforts to contain a deepening crisis.


Justice Linda Chan decided to liquidate the world's most indebted developer, with more than $300 billion of total liabilities, after noting Evergrande had been unable to offer a concrete restructuring plan more than two years after defaulting on its offshore debt and following several court hearings.


Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
