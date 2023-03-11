RUSSELL BRAND EVISCERATES THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA MACHINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comedian Philosopher, Russell Brand, took a brave walk on his own high wire when he eviscerated a pundit from MSNBC on the topic of media bias this week on Bill Maher. He passionately and eloquently proceeded to shine a light on the stark reality that news from both sides of the mainstream media machine play the same dangerous game, with the people always being the ones who lose.
POSTED: March 10, 2023