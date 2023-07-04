© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Destroyed AS-90 self-propelled guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered from the UK in the Zaporozhye region. Noteworthy is the impressive size of the crater next to the remains of self-propelled guns
Source @Intel Slava Z