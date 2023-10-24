© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/19/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield Show @stinchfield1776】Nicole: Americans’ retirement savings have been funneled to the CCP by Vanguard and Wall Street banks, and were unwittingly used to fund Hamas. Americans should urge their elected officials to stop this; Grant Stinchfield: We are grateful to Mr. Miles Guo and fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China who risked their lives to send us this information. Without the intel, I don't think we'd see Congress even taking the small steps that they're taking now!
#Vanguard #WallStreet #CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP