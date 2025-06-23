Massie: AIPAC is very persuasive. If you look at my colleagues' feeds now, they all look the same

Republican rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky has been one of the very few outspoken Congressmen on either side of the aisle to blast Trump's Iran bombing campaign, done without Congressional authorization or so much as debate or consultation.

Massie was seeking to introduce a war powers resolution in the House ahead of 'bombs away' on Iran. The conservative and libertarian-leading Congressman wants to legally prohibit American involvement in Iran.

"This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our constitution," he stated last week. In weekend media appearances, he's also been calling out the Trump administration for shilling for Israel and Netanyahu. For example, on 'Face the Nation' he strongly suggested that the White House and some in Congress are being unduly influenced by a foreign power.

Source https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hegseth-says-us-bold-brilliant-operation-did-not-target-iranian-troops-or-civilians

