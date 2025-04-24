Trending: Ep75: Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, UK Climate Hypocrisy, US tourists, & China Racing Robots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day.
- Pope Francis passes away on Easter Monday, and Klaus Schwab to step down from the WEF.
- UK Climate Advisor racks up 40,000 air miles in single year, while supporting tax on frequent flyers.
- US imprisoning innocent tourists as tourism from Europe plummets.
- China holds first half marathon including both humans and robots, in Beijing.
- More than 60% of Americans admit they are taking pharmaceutical drugs.
