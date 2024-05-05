BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
50+ days Factorio play time [part 4]
T2
T2
3 views • 12 months ago

factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1

RESEARCHES:

---------------

0:05 - Electric Locomotives

2:01 - Cliff explosives 2

3:11 - Noble metals

6:08 - Factory upgrade: Circuit connections

8:17 - High-current electrolysis

9:18 - Circuit network 2

10:06 - Architecture 2

11:02 - Uranium processing

13:09 - Advanced Fluid Handling Tier 2

14:44 - Gas power station 2

15:29 - Advanced cultivation

16:50 - Silicon refining

17:47 - Semiconductor refining

18:35 - Modular turrets

20:11 - Weapon shooting speed 2

21:13 - Laser

21:40 - Laser Lines

22:21 - Advanced electronics 2

24:35 - Lab research speed 4

25:05 - Tank

28:46 - Low density structure

29:40 - Backline turret mount

32:03 - Light cannon turrets

34:17 - Flamethrower

37:20 - Santas Nixie Tube Display 2

38:16 - Scanning Radar

39:39 - Modules

40:06 - Factory upgrade: External overlay display

41:15 - Speed module

42:30 - Productivity module

43:22 - Production science pack

44:59 - Advanced wall

46:46 - Advanced gate

47:22 - Rocket turrets

50:09 - Fertilization

52:25 - Advanced cultivation 2

53:18 - Landscaping

54:41 - Lawnmover

55:12 - High-recovery ore processing

56:22 - Chromium metallurgy

59:10 - Fluid handling 2

1:01:13 - Concrete 2

1:02:53 - Painted concrete

1:03:41 - Reinforced concrete wall

1:04:50 - Alloy steel gate

1:05:31 - Advanced hydrocarbon reforming

1:06:37 - Improved machine longevity

1:07:25 - Gas power station 3

1:08:30 - Improved machine resistance

1:09:18 - Advanced tin and lead refining

Keywords
xanderclockmodsfactoriofood-industry-2explosive-cliff-explosivesadvanced-fluid-handlingtiered-gas-generatorconcretexturemodular-turretssantas-nixie-tube-displayrealistic-electric-trainsinventory-sensorlaser-linesscanning-radardectoriorampant-maintenance
