Brother David: It is because of Mr. Miles Guo’s unwavering faith that the CCP will inevitably be eradicated and that his righteousness will prevail that he can persevere in the wretched prison
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
05/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2gu3sa60b4

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Brother David: It is because of Mr. Miles Guo’s unwavering faith that the CCP will inevitably be eradicated and that his righteousness will prevail that he can persevere in the wretched prison. Similarly, as fellow fighters, as long as we maintain steadfast faith, continue moving forward, and keep our goals unchanged, we can achieve the objectives of Mr. Miles Guo's release and the downfall of the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】 长岛哥：正是因为郭文贵先生坚信共产党一定会被灭，他的正义一定能得到伸张，他才能在糟糕的监狱里一直坚持下去。战友们也只要坚定信心，继续往前走，保持我们的目标不变，我们就可以达成郭先生被释放和消灭共产党的目标。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
