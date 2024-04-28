Proof that God Exists:" Back to Seminary wFr. Chris Alar - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on April 27, 2024





Is there either scientific proof or philosophical proof that God exists? Hear Fr. Chris Alar teach what he learned in seminary from St. Thomas Aquinas and others and how to explain how God must exist.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJGlzmWDpY4