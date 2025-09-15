BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Images of Comet 3I/Atlas Nucleus
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
149 views • 2 days ago

🔥✨ Alfa Vedic Illumined Shrooms ✨ 🔥 https://alfavedic.com/shrooms

The Alfa Vedic Illumined™ series addresses these needs from a fusion of clinical & old world alchemical perspective.


Illumined Shrooms™ combines 6 powerful mycellium in a Fulvic Mineral delivery system selected for their synergistic compatability perfectly proportioned to deliver heteropolysaccharides and beta glucans known for their immune-modulating, restorative and protective actions. Potent organic extracts of Cordyceps, Reishi, Agaricus blazei, Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Chaga & pure Fulvic Minerals.


☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso ☕️ https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/


Comet 3I/Atlas it’s not behaving like any comet we’ve seen, so we edited black-and-white images to see what the inner core’s shape reveal. Some link to eyewitness chatter about “orbs,” electromagnetic tails and an interstellar object that might be artificial. Is this why scientists suddenly uneasy.



🦷🦷 Rebuild Tooth Enamel Naturally


Dental Solutions


REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum from Alfa Vedic a way to Reverse Cavities Naturally


https://alfavedic.com/civilization


💧✨ Hydration Drink Mix with Natural Sea Water Minerals ✨💧

https://vni.life/daviddubyne.performlyte

Nutrition That Gets In


* SOCIAL*

👉TikTok tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle

👉RUMBLE: rumble.com/c/ADAPT2030

👉X.com/civcycle

👉TELEGRAM t.me/adapt2030

👉BRIGHTEON brighteon.com/channels/adapt2030/home

👉BITCHUTE bitchute.com/channel/dazy7AcOSOdz/


* ADAPT 2030 Climate Preparedness Channels*

☀️Patreon.com/adapt2030

☀️Subscribestar.com/adapt-2030

☀️PayPal.me/adapt2030

Keywords
david dubynecometelectric universeadapt 2030comet atlaseconomy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextgreen cometcivilization cycle podcastcomet 3i atlasis this an alien probethis comet doesnt behave like any otherinterstellar visitorcomet atlas 20253i atlas newscomet 3i imagesz pinchwhere is comet atlas going 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy