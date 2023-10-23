Not Radical Enough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Without reaching the youth we have no future.
Review of an article called The Millennial Mindset:
https://counter-currents.com/2023/10/the-millennial-mindset/
My response to the article is summed up with this: Either this younger generation will witness the extinction of the White race, or it will rise up in an orgy of violence and rebuild what was lost; my prayer if for the later.
At some point, enough young people will realize that playing by the rules of the enemies means extinction. That will be the wake up moment -- it cannot come soon enough.