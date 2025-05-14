© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Total Unrest - Why China Just Bent the Knee to the USA
The international and global commie ch!nk gangster has been subdued‼️
Make no mistake, the world turned into a corrupt & lawless shithole the moment godless & soulless nonwyts gain power! NEVER AGAIN!!!!
It’s time for every yellowniggr & Shitskin to lxave every wytcuntri🫵🏻⚠️‼️
laowhy86 - YouTube handle