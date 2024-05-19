Exclusive: Rishi Sunak can run but he cant hide. He will be held accountable for what he and the other members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have done.





"we will find out what he knew, the truth will come out and that not only could he face massive public humiliation but I hope criminal charges will come to him....I think the world is waking up to what's going on and people are going to want to know what he knew"





Canadian Kayla Pollock has faced a nightmare after becoming seriously ill after taking the Moderna mRNA Covid vaccine.





There are many Canadians including those in the military who have been injured by the vaccines after the Trudeau regime forced Canadians through mandates to have the vaccines.





Like all of the other globalist leaders including Macron in France , Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand, Dan Andrews in Australia, Boris Johnson in the UK and Biden in America as well as many others they all went along with it.





Interestingly none of them want to talk about the vaccine injuries or Excess Deaths that are soaring with Myocarditis, Pericarditis, early onset cancers and a host of other serious medical conditions in highly vaccinated countries.





Instead Trudeau and his inhuman government offered to kill those that have been injured. State sponsored euthanasia using the M.A.I.D service to finish the job they started.





Kayla contacted her political representative Conservative Scot Davidson

@ScotDavidsonMP

He's refusing to speak with Kayla who lives in his constituency.





This cowardly man is hiding with all the other cowards in the Canadian Parliament. Please share this so he has no excuse and cannot pretend he didn't know.





When justice comes for him he will be reminded of this and what he has been complicit in. Share far and wide. The world needs to see what this traitor class has done to the people.





Leader of the Conservatives Pierre Poilievre Canada said "you're not getting the needles into the arms of the Canadians fast enough"





Indeed the bought off lying mainstream media is complicit in hiding the truth and the so called experts say that they are just baffled at the explosion of death and injury.





86% of Canadians were vaccinated.





Please help and support Kayla and her son Mason by going to the following links here:





https://t.co/hGMwepfFHH





http://t.co/wAjTLg6xUU





You can also help by sharing this report and letting as many people as possible see what's going on not only in Canada but around the world.





Kayla is not alone. Billions of people have been affected and there will be many similar stories emerging as the shocking evidence comes to light of the horrific crimes against humanity committed by globalists and their political traitor class.