Pastors/ Elders Will You Warn the Saints : C-19 Round 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are headed into COVID-19 Round 2. What will it be? Will you warn the saints of the physical and spiritual dangers of the vaccines, or tell them it's your choice? I beg you not to take the easy way out. It may cost you and the saints the Lord has given you their souls.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-covid-vaccine-contract-revealed-long-term-effects-adverse-effects-not-currently-known/