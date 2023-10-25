BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hollywood Actors and Writers Strike - Strike Against Intelligence Video Series
40 views • 10/25/2023

Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers are concerned about Artificial Intelligence. Everyone else has been concerned about, dim-witted intelligence, superficial intelligence, and lack of intelligence from the deviant, anti-American, globalist propaganda machine that has become Hollywood. Yes, this is THE moment in history when you Hollywood frauds, losers, and perverts start to get punished for all the low-grade low-brow garbage you put out and shove in the face of our children. No one cares about your half-hearted strike, your faux pity-party, or how you are going to pay your over-priced rent. You're sadness, misery, and exasperation are now our entertainment. We are all going to pop some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show. More at... Watch Hollywood Strike Videos at Real Free News Extra or Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/hollywood-actors-strike?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #hollywood #strike #ai #ArtificialIntelligence #deviant #antiAmerican #globalist #propaganda #popcorn #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #hollywoodstars #hollywoodsign #holllywoodvampires #tinseltown #lalaland #hollywoodlights #downtownla #goldencoast #california #movie #moviestar #lightscameraaction #Michaelcrapaport

hollywoodstarscelebritiesidiots
