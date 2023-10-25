Hollywood Actors and Writers Strike - Strike Against Intelligence Video Series

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers are
concerned about Artificial Intelligence. Everyone else has been
concerned about, dim-witted intelligence, superficial intelligence, and
lack of intelligence from the deviant, anti-American, globalist
propaganda machine that has become Hollywood.
Yes, this is THE moment in history when you Hollywood frauds, losers,
and perverts start to get punished for all the low-grade low-brow
garbage you put out and shove in the face of our children. No one cares
about your half-hearted strike, your faux pity-party, or how you are
going to pay your over-priced rent. You're sadness, misery, and
exasperation are now our entertainment. We are all going to pop some
popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show. More at...
Watch Hollywood Strike Videos at Real Free News Extra or Substack
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/hollywood-actors-strike?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#hollywood #strike #ai #ArtificialIntelligence #deviant #antiAmerican #globalist #propaganda #popcorn #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #hollywoodstars #hollywoodsign #holllywoodvampires #tinseltown #lalaland #hollywoodlights #downtownla #goldencoast #california #movie #moviestar #lightscameraaction #Michaelcrapaport