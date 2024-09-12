In Viareggio, a 65-year-old woman, Cinzia Dal Pino, was arrested for intentional homicide after killing a man who had stolen her purse.





The incident occurred when she chased the thief, a 47-year-old Algerian named Malkoun Said, and hit him with her car, pinning him against a shop window.





Despite being rushed to the hospital, the man died from his injuries. The entire event was caught on security cameras. Dal Pino is currently in police custody





Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229292-woman-runs-over-the-purse-snatcher-that-robbed-her-killing-him