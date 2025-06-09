Volcanic Activity and Idaho EQ Swarm near Yellowstone Pick Up After Severe G4 Geostorm

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpbhjl9RcwI

Fuego and Kilauea Volcanoes in Guatemala and Hawaii respectively went nuts today with new volcanic activity, Mt. Etna blasted off a pyroclastic flow on June 2nd, and other volcanoes around the globe are actively erupting while many are showing new signs of life. All of this occurring directly after a long-duration severe G4 geomagnetic storm. With new space weather possibly inbound, and with Solar Cycle 25 being near its maximum overall, what does this mean for global earthquake and volcanic activity? Earth Geophysics and Space Weather Report by geophysicist Stefan Burns.





