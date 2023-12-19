1948 Survivors Narrate How Israel Stole Palestine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel OnePath Network at:-

https://youtu.be/OqHrJd_1MiE?si=dYOeFysiWhBBXlzk

10 Nov 2023

OnePath Network sat down with survivors of the 1948 Nakba, and those who were directly impacted. They narrate to us first hand how Israel forcefully displaced and ethnically cleansed the Palestinian people.





These individuals are now residing in Australia, and they narrate their lived experiences from the events of 1948 and subsequent events.





00:00 - Introduction

01:54 - Part 1: The Declaration of Israel

02:35 - Part 2: The Violent Displacement

04:36 - Part 3: The Massacre

07:50 - Part 4: The Theft

11:03 - Part 5: The right to return









