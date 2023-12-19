Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1948 Survivors Narrate How Israel Stole Palestine (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
114 views
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel OnePath Network at:-

https://youtu.be/OqHrJd_1MiE?si=dYOeFysiWhBBXlzk

10 Nov 2023

OnePath Network sat down with survivors of the 1948 Nakba, and those who were directly impacted. They narrate to us first hand how Israel forcefully displaced and ethnically cleansed the Palestinian people.


These individuals are now residing in Australia, and they narrate their lived experiences from the events of 1948 and subsequent events.


00:00 - Introduction

01:54 - Part 1: The Declaration of Israel

02:35 - Part 2: The Violent Displacement

04:36 - Part 3: The Massacre

07:50 - Part 4: The Theft

11:03 - Part 5: The right to return



🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube to stay up to date with our latest productions.


🎉 Introducing the official OnePath Network MERCHANDISE STORE! 🏷️ 👕 👉 https://shop.onepathnetwork.com/


If you enjoy OnePath content, please consider supporting us to grow! ►https://onepathnetwork.com/dollar-a-day/


Download the OnePath Network App for access to the latest and exclusive videos:

https://onepath.onelink.me/mJxr/3de973bd


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQHRLH8RQIrdGWMhf5heWiA/join

/ @onepathnetwork

Facebook ►:

https://www.facebook.com/OnePathNetwork/

Instagram ►:

https://www.instagram.com/onepathnetwork/

Patreon ►:.

https://www.patreon.com/OnePathNetwork


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket