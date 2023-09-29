BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Familiar spirits and tricksters in the church 9-28-23
73 views • 09/29/2023

A discussion about familiar spirits with my son Alex.


Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not.

deceptionjesus namefamiliar spirts
