The RU offensive of the assault groups in the Avdiivka area is supported by the fire of the most powerful 240-mm self-propelled mortars 2S4 'Tyulpan' of the 14th artillery brigade 'Kalmius'.

The offensive of the assault groups in the Avdiivka area is supported by the fire of the most powerful 240-mm self-propelled mortars 2S4 "Tyulpan" of the 14th artillery brigade "Kalmius". As a result of their fire, a number of fortified points were destroyed on the territory of the former air defense military unit in the Avdiivka area.