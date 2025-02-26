Adding: Zelensky will arrive in Washington on February 28th, and the visit will include the signing of a deal on Ukraine's resources, Trump announced.

The Ukrainian Narcoführer is completely out of touch with reality today. Even more than usual.



He sets demands, rejecting the ceasefire agreements, and then just few minutes later says that Putin doesn't want to end the war.



Keep doing what you're doing Z. It's perfect.



More: Zelensky said he will not accept even “10 cents of debt payment” in his minerals deal with the US.





“The point is not that we are ungrateful. We are grateful. But if the next agreement contains a condition that new aid will not be free, I will not play along,” he said.



He further stated that it is important to maintain the Ukrainian army “because it is the best guarantee of security.”



He added that the agreement with the US includes “at least a mention” of security guarantees for Ukraine in the tenth point, adding: “Officials informed me and it is there. This is important.”

Adding:

US draws the line: No troop commitments for Ukraine

The Ukraine peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump does not include any commitments to send US forces to the region or offer military assistance in the event of renewed fighting, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing a White House representative.

During recent talks with Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the US to back potential deployments of French and UK forces to Ukraine if a peace settlement is reached.

While Macron left Washington believing he had secured an understanding with Trump, a White House official clarified that the proposed peace deal offers no guarantees of US military involvement.