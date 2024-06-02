BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preps which I am guessing you never thought of..........
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
11 months ago

For years, the people of Canada, and many commonwealth delusions, came to believe in a right to the labor of others, in what was called a healthcare system.  This delusion, ignoring the teachings of real Doctors, like Ron Paul, who so clearly explained that rights come from nature, not from government, came to cost over 50% of the total expenditure of the nation.  Worse yet, this ''healthcare system'' was hijacked by an addiction for patent-able control by pharmaceutical drug dealing mega-corporation, driven exclusively by a need for financial profit.  The drug industry quickly became one of the most corrupt and powerful on earth.

In response, the people moved forward four powerful tools to slow the total and biblical collapse, that the corruption caused the land.  

1 legalization of marijuana

2 legalizing Doctor assisted suicide

3 implementing a universal basic income program.

4 legalizing of psylocibin


The last one, is actually as of yet still officially pending, the hope with this video is to raise some energy to see it through.

