Babylon is fallen: the Vatican, Halloween, xmas & satanism

The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, is satan’s home. The Vatican has embraced all kinds of evil practices that uplifts their god, satan, by normalizing abominations that are not of God including Halloween and xmas, both of which are part of the high days of the church of satan.



Satanism abides in the Vatican as the choir at St. Peter’s basilica have sung worship songs dedicated to lucifer.



If you are a Catholic, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.



