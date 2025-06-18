BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
X1.2-class Solar Flare
Rick Langley
1127 followers
206 views • 2 months ago

X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE. Sunspots 4114 and 4115 erupted in quick succession on June 17th, together producing an X1.2-class solar flare , 21:49 universal time. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the ultraviolet double flash. The explosion caused a shortwave radio blackout over the Pacific Ocean centered on Hawaii. Ham radio operators in the area may have noticed a loss of signal at frequencies below 25 MHz. So far, there is no evidence of a CME associated with this flare. The individual explosions were too brief to lift a cloud of debris out of the sun's atmosphere. Another flare may be in the offing today. Sunspot 4114 is large and unstable, with a 'delta-class' magnetic field that harbors energy for strong explosions. Stay tuned! Prepare for major earthquakes to follow in the coming days and weeks, with extra food, medicines, water, candles, batteries and lights. Fear not, but pray instead.

Keywords
earthquakespreparefood and waterx1-2-class solar flare
