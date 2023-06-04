REVEALING the RIDER of the White Horse BEAST or JESUS? #rider #whitehorse #apocalypse #Jesus #crowns

Rev 6:1 And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. Rev 6:2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer. I SAW, AND BEHOLD – John looked in the direction the Beast pointed out (Rev. 6:1). WHITE HORSE: AND HE THAT SAT ON HIM HAD A BOW - This is a pivotal passage to understand the timeline in Revelation. 9 Reasons that the rider on the white horse is the Word of God, manifested in Yeshua, the Messiah. He was released from the foundation of the world (Gen. 3:14-15) revealed through Israel (1 Chr. 17:21; Isa. 49:6): 1. Yeshua comes from Heaven to destroy God’s enemies riding a white horse (Rev. 19:11). 2. The Saints come on the white horses with Yeshua (Rev. 19:14). 3. White ALWAYS refers to being holy, just or clean in the scripture (Eccl. 9:8; Dan. 7:9; Mark 9:2-3). 4. ONLY the righteous receive/have “stephanos” (crown) (1 Pet. 5:4; 1 Cor. 9:25; Rev. 4:10; Matt. 27:29, Sept. Zech. 6:11). 5. The bow is referring to Israel, which He holds (Gen. 49:24; Hos. 1:5). Israel exists because of Yeshua – to make Him known. 6. Before God brings destruction, He ALWAYS makes a way of protection like He did for Noah (Gen. 6:13-14) and Lot (Gen. 19:15-17; 24, 28). SIMILARLY, Yeshua is the tangible plan of God to free them from His wrath (John 3:36; Luke 2:14-15). 7. The rider came out with no crown but a crown was given to Him. SIMILARLY, Yeshua was released from the foundation of the world but only received complete authority (crown) in Heaven and Earth after His resurrection (PhiI. 2:6; Isa. 9:6-7; Matt. 28:18; Rev. 5:6). 8. The rider goes forth conquering and to conquer. SIMILARLY, Yeshua came to conquer and establish His Kingdom on earth (Isa. 9:6-7; Dan. 7:18), then He overcame the world (John 16:33) and will conquer it to reign for 1000 years (Rev. 19:11-21; Rev. 20:5-6). 9. The 4th Seal has been in existence since the time of Abraham and before as a 1/4th of the world, at any point, have been killed with famine, beasts, disease (AIDS, Cancer, Black Deaths, Plague, etc.), sword (Abortions, Wars etc.). Therefore, the seals were released prior to this e.g. the 2nd Seal - Peace has been taken away since the fall of Adam, e.g. Cain killed Abel (Gen. 4:8) incited by Satan (1 John 3:12). CROWN WAS GIVEN UNTO HIM – The word crown is the Greek word "stephanos" which is similar to the platted crown placed on Yeshua by the soldiers (Matt. 27:29). It is a victory crown. The rider came out with no crown but a crown was given to Him, this is indicative of Yeshua receiving complete authority after His resurrection (Matt. 28:18; Isa. 9:6-7; Isa. 61:6). Side Note: Almost every time this crown is mentioned it references the righteous receiving it (1 Peter 5:4; 1 Cor. 9:25; Rev. 4:10 & in Septuagint Zech. 6:11). There is one case in scripture where demon locusts come out of the pit with crowns on their heads, but these crowns looked LIKE “stephanos” of gold not that they were (Rev. 9:7). HE WENT FORTH CONQUERING, AND TO CONQUER – Yeshua came to conquer and establish His Kingdom on earth (Isa. 9:6-7; Dan. 7:18), then He overcame the world (John 16:33) and will conquer it to reign for 1000 years (Rev. 19:11-21; Rev. 20:5-6). Believers in Him are more than conquerors because of Him (Rom. 8:37). For more insight refer to the PDF https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

