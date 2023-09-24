JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230924 - The Lord Will Protect Me from All Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-09-24
September 24, 2023
Pastor JD has an encouraging Word concerning the Lord protecting us from all evil as we see that great and final day fast approaching.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt6dHlmczR6P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=