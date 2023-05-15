City of the Living God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 14 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Three Heavens Can Be Compared to the Tabernacle Which Had Three Distinct Locations. Likewise, There is a Counterpart [New] Jerusalem in Heaven with the Names of the Tribes of Israel on the Twelve Gates and the Names of the Twelve Apostles on the Foundation - a Connection Between Old Israel and the Church of the Living God.