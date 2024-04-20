NATO Didn't See It Coming: Russian Saboteurs Attacked Military Plants In BRITAIN and The U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Witnesses claim that they heard the sound of an explosion before the fire started. It is still not clear what exactly caused this explosion and the subsequent fire. At the moment, this American military plant has suspended the production of shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This military plant belongs to the American company 'General Dynamics', and the management of this plant has already begun to restore the damaged equipment and assess the damage caused by the fire.................
Hmmm...
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/