Ben Carson: Vice President Before Mark Of The Beast Death Penalty. Donald Trump Conviction
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
95 views • 11 months ago

Why I Believe Ben Carson Will Be The Next Vice President Of America. This belief is based on Bible Prophecy. Donald Trump Conviction Confirms Presidency. Donald Trump will be the last elected POTUS.


Ben Carson is the right choice for GOP vice president. Former President Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to officially become the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. As the general election comes into focus, so too does the question of whom Trump will ask to join him at the top of the ticket.


Ben Carson Tops List of Possible VP Candidates.


Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America.

https://youtu.be/VFCltWQE0hw


#DonaldTrump

#BenCarson

#2024Election

#POTUS


Yes, Donald Trump can still be elected president after being convicted of a crime. Donald Trump was found guilty in his New York hush money trial. The Constitution doesn’t exclude people with criminal convictions from running for president.


Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes on May 30. A New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments. Jurors convicted Trump on all 34 counts after deliberating for nearly 10 hours.


Donald Trump Is a Convicted Criminal. Will He Still Be President? Trump's conviction won’t bother the MAGA faithful, but it may sway the moderates who could decide the 2024 election


FOR THE FIRST time in history, a former president and current presidential candidate has been convicted of a felony. But will he still win the election? How very 2024: Donald Trump shatters all precedents, breaks all boundaries for what a president can do or say, and yet here we are wondering whether it will even matter.


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
sdabible prophecyseventh dayadventistprophetic dream2024 election2024 presidential electionben carson vice presidentadventist in white housedonald trump convictiondonald trump 2024 electionadventist political leaderdonald trump ben carsontrump vp pickpotential vp ben carson2024 election prediction2024 election prophecydonald trump last president
