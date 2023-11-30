The Two Harvests - One Will be Taken, One Will be Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congratulations on making it almost to the end of the first year of the 7-year countdown to 2030.
It looks like the new (election) variant is out and it is spreading. WHO authorizes emergency use of new vaxx: https://allnewspipeline.com/WHO_Rushing_To_Consolidate_Medical_Tyranny.php Just in time for the election, "experts" predict new variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/just-time-election-charlatan-dr-peter-hotez-now/ Bill Gates Insider boasts billions will die in 2024 from pandemic: https://www.brighteon.com/e7a35623-1d78-42a7-b951-afbe7ece6eff Big Money - Wiping Gaza off the map: https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-gas-oil-and-trouble-in-the-levant/5362955 Plandemic 2 has officially been launched: https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2023/11/pandemic-2-officially-launched-by-globalists-dr-peter-mccullough-alex-jones-3054287.html