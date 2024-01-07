Moderna patent admits DNA (contamination) in vaccines can cause cancer, birth defects

Moderna was awarded a patent on ‘HPIV3 RNA VACCINES’ in 2019 with number 2019/024031. It can be downloaded here:

https://www.freepatentsonline.com/20190240317.pdf

In paragraph 0012 on page 2 (page 27 of the PDF) of this patent, Moderna specifically states that the presence of DNA in can cause harm by inserting itself into the human genetic code (insertional mutagenesis). This can activate cancer causing genes or inhibit tumor suppressing genes:

“With this technique, however, comes potential problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.”

The FDA says they are unaware of any risk, but this above quote clearly mentions a huge risk.

In the mean time it has become abundantly clear that the mRNA are contaminated with DNA plasmids (tiny DNA fragments). Also, there is a huge alarm signal on both vaccine-induced (turbo) cancer and damaged fertility. The gene therapy are injections are truly a ‘gift’ that keeps on giving.

REFERENCES

DNA Integration Risk: Moderna knows, FDA denies | Dr. Robert Malone

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/dna-integration-risk-moderna-knows

SOURCE

Segment from hearing (2:46:15 - 2:50:43):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNkWEcctCpc

Mirrored - frankploegman

