DTR Ep 406: Quantum Computing
Deep Thoughts Radio
Deep Thoughts Radio
8 views • 9 months ago

There is a new frontier arriving in the world of computing technology known as Quantum Computing. By using the ever random properties of an atom now referred to as a Qubit, computer scientists are able to explore every possible value in an equation at the same time. It is likely that within the next 30 years, man will create a Quantum computer capable of conceiving of every particle in the universe. In this episode, we examine the differences between normal binary computer processors as well as the new Qubit revolution. Enjoy.



Find all the links and formats on our official website:

http://deepthoughtsradio.com/


Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:

https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986

Keywords
quantum computersqbitslinear computers
