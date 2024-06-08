I knew they were lying about the COVID vaccine from day one, says Tucker Carlson

"I don't always know what the truth is, and I certainly repeated a lot of things that were lies." "I've certainly said a ton of things that were wrong." "I know when someone's lying to me." "I don't always know what he's lying about or why he's lying, but I can smell deception as we all can from our instincts, instantly." "This was the thing for me with the [COVID vaccine].“ "I was not against vaccines. I hadn't really thought about them. I thought they were... miracles of science. That's what I was told." "[The COVID vaccine], all I knew, I didn't know anything about mRNA technology…” "I still I'm not an expert on that, but I know a lot about human deception because that's been my job my whole life.” "The behavior of the people selling me that was so transparently dishonest." "I didn't know that the vax wouldn't work, which it didn't." "I didn't know [the vax] would cause harm, which it did.” "But I did know that the people selling it were liars.” "I knew that instantly, and I know some of them, but I can just tell by their behavior, they're lying." "I was like, I don't know what this is, [but] no one in my family is getting this." "We're not doing this, and I'm not doing this..." "I figured out the first day..." "I felt it so strongly, I just obeyed."





Tucker Carlson on the "Shawn Ryan Show" on 3 June 2024, titled "Revolution, World War 3, WTC Building 7 and Supernatural Phenomenon", which is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uElaHUSM7fI

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/