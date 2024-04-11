BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Wallach Herbivore vs. Carnivore vs. Omnivore Diets: Unveiling the Impact of What We Eat!4/11/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
154 views • 04/11/2024

Dr. Wallach will delve into the science behind herbivore, carnivore, and potentially other dietary lifestyles.

By the end, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the science behind dietary choices and how they might impact your health.


Rebecca started out by sharing that she tried all sorts of things to get better with nothing working until the day she got to hear about Dr. Wallach. This was from when her life turned around.


Dr. Wallach clearly stated that birth defects are not genetic. They are as a result of nutritional deficiencies. All results from his studies which led to the thesis from his studies being held in the Smithsonian Museum as a national treasure. Dr. Wallach mentions that he is one of the five (5) people who started the science of Epigenetics. He is considered one of the two(2) founding fathers of the science of Epigenetics.


Dr. Wallach further discussed;

that cause, prevention and cure for the Metabolic Syndrome are in his latest book that he is working on.

All four stomach animals who have white muscle disease is the same as Muscular Dystrophy.

That during all the autopsies that he undertook, has repeatedly found the evidence of all the nutritional deficiencies that we have.

After the discovery of electricity in 1882 by 1900 new diseases and ailments started appearing in people.

Congestive Heart Failure is mainly as a result of a Vitamin B1 deficiency.

Plant Derived Minerals can be applied directly to the skin. This is a practice that has helped many people, including Pastor Mike Freeman.

The health benefit of Bone Broth and the Collagen that it has in it.


Dr. Wallach answered questions on abdominal pain, seizures, skin rashes from a person on Dialysis, iron absorption and a person who has Lymphedema.


