2 Corinthians 6:1-10 Characteristics and Marks of the Ministry

Pastor Andrew teaches from 2 Corinthians 6:1-10 with a message entitled: Characteristics and Marks of the Ministry.

We look at the nature of ministry and what is ministry. This message also looks at how we can minister to each other.

There are about twenty eight characteristic to notice in this passage.





