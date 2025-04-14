Vancouver Elects a Communist - Election TDS - Liberals Destroyed Freedom

Vancouver elects self-described “communist” in city council byelection





A self-identified “communist” who doesn’t believe parents “don’t have rights” over their children has won a Vancouver city council byelection.





On April 5, the largest amount of votes went to perennial candidate Sean Orr, who has boasted about his far-left views on social media.





Alongside Orr, Vancouver city council candidate and environmental lawyer Lucy Maloney was also elected.





https://truenorthwire.com/2025/04/vancouver-elects-self-described-communist-in-city-council-byelection/









Carney attacked for wanting 'free ride,' 'hiding' from public amid latest campaign break





Two federal party leaders took aim Saturday at Mark Carney, who polls suggest is the front-runner in the April 28 election, for once again skipping the campaign trail.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mark-carney-free-ride-hiding-campaign-pauses-1.7508937









If Carney can't be trusted with the truth, how can he be trusted with the country?





It seems that lying for Mark Carney comes so casually, he doesn’t even realize it. On Monday, the Liberal leader tried to fib to the Canadian public about both a call with Donald Trump and about his desire to take part in a French language debate.





https://torontosun.com/news/national/federal_elections/lilley-if-carney-cant-be-trusted-with-the-truth-how-can-he-be-trusted-with-the-country









Carney's questionable claims pile up as Conservatives go on attack with new ad





Conservatives went back on the attack against Liberal leadership frontrunner Mark Carney on Thursday, releasing a short digital ad saying Carney “sold out Canada” by overseeing the move of Canadian investment house Brookfield’s head office to New York while the company’s chair.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/questionable-claims-pile-up-as-conservatives-go-on-attack-against-sneaky-mark-carney/ar-AA1zZNXO









Liz Truss blames Mark Carney for causing economic meltdown ‘on her watch’





https://au.news.yahoo.com/liz-truss-blames-mark-carney-105534813.html









Brits warn that Canada's new prime minister has 'reverse Midas touch'





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/brits-warn-canadas-new-prime-minister-has-reverse-midas-touch









Peter Zeihan says Alberta would be better off as 51st U.S. state





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/peter-zeihan-says-alberta-would-be-better-off-as-51st-u-s-state-1.2998453









‘Trump derangement syndrome’: Canadians smash photos of US President





https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/trump-derangement-syndrome-canadians-smash-photos-of-us-president/video/f4c32a5c8a300f9515ae02d06881913b









Trump Derangement Syndrome Infects Canada Election Campaign





https://www.thetrumpet.com/31075-trump-derangement-syndrome-infects-canada-election-campaign









If you thought Trudeau was bad





A conservative activist in Canada predicts the new leader of the Liberal Party will take the country from "Trudeau bad" to "Carney worse."





https://afn.net/politics-govt/2025/03/11/if-you-thought-trudeau-was-bad/









How much Canada has declined in 10 years of Trudeau





It's not all his fault, but here are some of the more striking ways the country has changed compared to 2015





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/how-much-canada-has-declined-in-10-years-of-trudeau-and-a-few-ways-it-hasnt