Where Did the Fundraising Money Go? School Parking Lot Update

Buenas tardes mis amigos! 🌞 In this May update, I’m excited to show you the latest progress on our school parking lot project here in El Salvador. I’ll walk you through the full cost breakdown, take you along on a shopping trip to the local hardware store, and show you exactly what we’ve accomplished so far with your generous donations.
📊 In this video:
How the $4,017.02 was and will be spent
What materials have been purchased
What items are still needed (~$2,440)
What’s left in the budget
What’s next (hint: drainage!)
We’re so close to finishing, but a few unexpected costs have popped up. If you’d like to help us cross the finish line, donations in Bitcoin or through our GiveSendGo fundraiser are still welcome and so appreciated. 💖
🙏 Thank you again to everyone who has supported this project—you’re truly making a difference.
📌 GiveSendGo Link:https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking]
💰 BTC Wallet: https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars
00:00Introduction
00:33Lets talk money
02:22Fundraiser links
02:35Lets go shopping
07:25Progress so far