BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Answers about Karma and Life Struggles
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 03/28/2024

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Answers about Karma and Life Struggles

In this video Katharina is answering questions about struggles and karma in life. Why certain things are happening now and what we can do about it.

We have chosen this life to ascend, at least those who are aware of what is happening, even if not in your physical life now, but not the less, if you have chosen to incarnate now, you have chosen to ascend – or to try to find the way to ascension!

You chose your life before you incarnated and are responsible (response-able) for things that are happening because you chose to clear your karma.

You can find many more blogs there in the video section, Q&A sessions with my students where I answer a lot of questions and the moon readings I posted every full and dark moon.

Here you can find my daily mini readings and also all my posts and videos: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.

Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings

Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

   Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

   Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17

Keywords
ascensionkarmapearls of wisdomanswering questionsstruggle in life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy