D.C. Criminals Attempt Secret Service CARJACKING: Secret Service Cracks Down On Political Dissent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
Nov 14, 2023
Chief White House correspondent for Today News Africa, Simon Ateba is here to talk about how the Secret Service is targeting him because of his aggressive reporting against the Biden regime.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew
Stew Peters has carefully crafted his own line of supplements, PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com
High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW
This 60 second ‘candy chew hack” can fix your prostate problems: https://flowforcemax.com/stew
NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW
Studies show that ESS60 in Olive oil has led to a 90% EXTENSION in life. Go To https://myvitalc.com/stew
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW
Control your blood sugar with BloodSugar Breakthrough This holiday Season: Https://bioptimizers.com/sp
Improve your digestion, stress, and health with Mag Breakthrough: https://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters
TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3vs1v1-d.c.-criminals-attempt-secret-service-carjacking-secret-service-cracks-down.html