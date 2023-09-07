The Question Asked at White House That Stunned Everyone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is our Commander-in-Chief, President Biden, being treated like a delicate toddler by his own staff? Oh, you'll want to hear the White House's response—it's quite something. And that's not all.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html