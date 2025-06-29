BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE DERSH THINKS THAT 🔞 THE AGE OF CONSENT IS TOO DAMN HIGH❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
22 views • 2 months ago

Shadow of Ezra - Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, says the age of consent laws are too high.


He claims the laws have become too political and proposes lowering the age from 18.


“We need to lower the age of consent. There’s no reason s*x at 15, 16, 17 can’t be enjoyed earlier in life.”


Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1938829852624195680


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ytpi6 [thanks to https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/1938923357023396002 https://x.com/FreeShantyIrish/status/1939055510202028176 and https://x.com/Konverter22/status/1939100669736001695 🐦]


Alan Dershowitz was not only close friends with Epstein. He sexually abused minors multiple times. Dershowitz also witnessed others sexually abuse minors as well.


No wonder he's trying to lower the age of consent. I keep telling you, their goal is legal pedophil*a, and they're trying to do it right in front of your face.


We are these kid's only lines of defense and protection, and it's past the time that we start fighting back even more and protecting these kids. They won't stop until we literally stop them. Stand up, speak up, and end child trafficking and abuse.

groomingalan dershowitzjeffrey epsteinage of consentmulti pronged offensive
