11/4/24 FEED THE TRUMP LION! VOTE VOTE VOTE! #PopularVote4theWin!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
46 views • 7 months ago

11/4/24 Winning the Popular Vote is The Shield against The Steal! Whatever State you are in, flood the polls with votes for Trump! As DC puts up fences around the Whitehouse, & the machine keys have been posted online by CO Sec of State & Feds are placed in 27 states' polling stations, We, the People, can make our Stand with a Tsunami of votes & God's Armor/Prayer! Shields Up! Hold the Line! Stay in Place for the Win!!! We ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

For all links go to: https://rumble.com/v5lzy05-11424.html?e9s=src_v


YAFTV subscriber needs help in North Carolina:

“Thank you! Greatly appreciate your continued prayers”

https://www.givesendgo.com/celestegray


MAHA Event! HEAL From The Jabs! with Drs. Group, Ardis, Ealy and Schmidt:

Healing for the A.G.E.S. 2.0 conference, the showing starts Nov 2 - for free viewing, sign up here:

https://www.brightu.com/

https://healingfortheages.com/


Watch Pastor Jeff’s amazing sermon 11/3/24 on God and our responsibility to vote according to scripture, start watching at 41:30

https://journeyroseburg.com/watch/


Archbishop Vigano endorses Trump, calls Kamala a monster who obeys Satan:

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6717ff7ba63967f2dac6bef2


The Election Machine Keys Online by Jena Griswald:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/breaking-libertarian-party-sues-colorado-sec-state-jena/

FOLLOW Patrick Byrne for Election Passwords online exposed:

https://x.com/patrickbyrne


ACTIVE Overseas Military Votes Blocked:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/republican-lawmakers-sound-alarm-as-u-s-military/


https://banned.video/watch?id=67296c33bab200aec128b888


Natural News with Drs. Ardis, Group, Schmidt, & Ealy, on EMF THREATS and solutions to protect your health:

https://www.brighteon.com/5362cc0e-7d8c-45d1-8195-15b56e676645


Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf:

https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html


Order Dr, Naomi Wolf’s Book “Pfizer Papers” updated, in paperback!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

(Can also order directly from Skyhorse Publishing to avoid evil Amazon!)


The Story of how the Ukraine War became death of 600,000 Ukrainians:

https://x.com/ivan_8848/status/1852163971501166661


Lt Col. Pete Chambers reports: FEMA NC camps and Grid down possibility:

https://zeeemedia.com/

Please support Zeee media!


Baron Trump book written in the late 1800s:

https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1845245850865500457


The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

