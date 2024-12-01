BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Religions let us down, they were all corrupted, says David Rogers Webb and Prof. David A. Hughes
270 views • 6 months ago

Regarding Covid and the vaccines and the attempted totalitarian takeover of the world by the globalists, David Rogers Webb says: "The religions have let us down." "They were all infiltrated, all corrupted." "They haven't helped us.” “They've aided and abetted the evil."

Catherine Austin Fitts: "One of the things you saw in the United States in the [ 1990's ] was an effort to  use federal government money to get the churches dependent on federal subsidy, and... also federal mortgage insurance." "They would help build much bigger [ churches ]." "They put them in a debt trap and get them dependent on government money." "Coming into the pandemic, you could never have gotten the churches to comply to the extent that they did if you hadn't done that." "It's remarkable how much the churches caving the way they did has offended many people throughout the society." "It's really alienated many people in the population from the churches."

Prof. David A. Hughes: "That's right." "That's something else that I that I briefly mentioned in the report is the failure of the churches in 2020. " "They closed their doors on the sick and the lepers." "And when they reopened, many of [ the churches ] reopened as vaccination centers." "This is deeply troubling." "And when you have the Archbishop of Canterbury [ head of the Church of England ], for example, saying Jesus would have got a vaccine, so should you, you know that there's something very badly wrong here." "Again you can trace the money supplies because [ Archbishop of Canterbury ] actually has quite close ties to major hedge funds..."

The David Rogers Webb clip is from an interview done by James Delingpole on 22 Jan 2024 which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/pkgY5IO6mmKO/

The clip with Prof. David A. Hughes is from an interview done by Catherine Austin Fitts on 12 Nov 2024 which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5ohjk5-omniwar-report-david-a.-hughes-interview-with-catherine-ausin-fitts.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
religionscorruptedplandemicdavid rogers webbprof david a hughes
