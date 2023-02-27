We Ain't Going Back To The 1950's-Cry Your Tears, Get Busy and Get Prepping

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you willing to accept that things are NEVER going back to "the way they were"? Things are going to get tougher, more violent, with more scarcity, more deception and more frequency. Preparedness, planning, physical fitness, faith and SKILLS are requisite, and will become even more critical as the communist takeover and destruction of America is consummated. Thank you for watching, take care, God bless.