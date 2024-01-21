FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 116:6-11, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20240120

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for the saints.

My Glorious Adonai and Heavenly Father, You preserve Your redeemed; I was brought low, and You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD who HEALS, healed and saved me.

My soul has returned to his rest, for You, my Merciful LORD has dealt bountifully with me.

8 For You have delivered my soul from death, my eyes from tears, and my feet from falling.

9 I will walk before You, my MOST HIGH GOD in the land of the living.

10 Because of my LORD Jesus Christ’s atonement sacrifice for me, I believed, therefore I spoke, “I am covered by His shed Blood.”

11 I said in my haste, “All men and women are liars.” Amen!

Thank You Glorious Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 116:6-11 personalized, NKJV).