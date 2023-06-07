BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TUCKER ON TWITTER - EPISODE #1
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
2
151 views • 06/07/2023

200 MILLON PROJECTED VIEWS IN A WEEK, THE LEFT ARE GOING INSANE. 

-----------------

“As of today we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the short wave radio under the blankets,” Carlson said, closing his first video on the platform. “We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave. But in the meantime, we’re grateful to be here.”

-----------------

BREAKING: Journalist Emerald Robinson Releases Transcript of Tucker’s Final Unaired Monologue – Where He Discusses Ray Epps, AOC and Jen Psaki – Twitter Censors the Report!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/breaking-journalist-emerald-robinson-releases-transcript-tuckers-final/

-------------------

JUST-IN: Mel Gibson and Tim Ballard Reportedly Involved in 4-Part Docuseries on Global Child Sex Trafficking in Ukraine and Elsewhere

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/just-mel-gibson-tim-ballard-reportedly-involved-4/









tucker carlsonepisode 1tucker on twitteris back
