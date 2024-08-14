TERROR in the UK: UK Stasi Jailing for “Speech Code” Violations! Conservatives labeled “Terrorists”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Join UK reporter Jim Ferguson of Freedom Train International as we discuss the recent war in the UK against Conservatives and free speech - arresting and extraditing people for “speech code” violations!
.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!