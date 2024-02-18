The Injustice System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
None Of This Is Fair & Square
* There is not a single legitimate charge against Donald Trump.
* Reprobates are rewriting, twisting and making laws in order to get him.
* None of this is in the precedent of criminal prosecutions or codes.
* They’re throwing everything at him — in every jurisdiction — to take him out.
* Will the American people tolerate this?
* President Trump has an 8th Amendment challenge to the unconstitutional fines levied against him by a rogue judge.
* The fine is extraordinary because of its unprecedented size as well as the fact that it punishes him for a fraud conviction where no one was defrauded.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (17 February 2024)