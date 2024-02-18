BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Injustice System
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
02/18/2024

None Of This Is Fair & Square

* There is not a single legitimate charge against Donald Trump.

* Reprobates are rewriting, twisting and making laws in order to get him.

* None of this is in the precedent of criminal prosecutions or codes.

* They’re throwing everything at him — in every jurisdiction — to take him out.

* Will the American people tolerate this?

* President Trump has an 8th Amendment challenge to the unconstitutional fines levied against him by a rogue judge.

* The fine is extraordinary because of its unprecedented size as well as the fact that it punishes him for a fraud conviction where no one was defrauded.


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (17 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347131929112

libertycollusiondeep statebill of rightspolice statedonald trumpdue processconspiracymark levintyrannywitch huntabuse of powerweaponizationeighth amendmenttdsmob ruleinjusticelawfareselective prosecution8th amendmentshow trialpolitical persecutionderangement syndromepoliticizationexcessive fine
