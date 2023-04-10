Is the Headline “Israel Attacked, America sends Troops” about to be Fulfilled?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 10, 2023
What would the main reason be that Israel gets attacked? That is the point of today’s program. When the Arc of the Covenant is revealed, Israel would say that the Bible is true, therefor Israel is their land, not the Palestinians. Israeli-Made cluster shells have been found in Ukraine. Therefor Russia now has the authority to attack Israel if they should choose to do so. Are we about to see the Prophetic Headline come to Pass: “Israel Attacked, America sends Troops”?
00:00 - Oil in Israel
09:41 - Israel Attacked
11:35 - U.S. arming 5000 Palestinian Troops in Jordan
15:29 - Russia Building Troops to Expel U.S. Army
17:28 - Israel to Attack Hezbollah
19:17 - U.S. In War with Russia
22:22 - Israeli Cluster Shells found in Ukraine
24:27 - How Prophecy Club Started
29:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
